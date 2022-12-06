Gaylord Opryland: Parade of Trees 2022

Stefanie Ball from Gaylord Opryland Resort showed us the Parade of Trees, decorated by your favorite country stars. Stefanie also talked about some of the other holiday events and activities that make A Country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland so special. The Parade of Trees is inside Gaylord Opryland Hotel, and that's also where you'll find details to enter to win a "Once In A Lifetime VIP Experience" - or you can view the trees and enter to win the giveaway here: https://www.charitystars.com/tag/parade-of-trees/. For more information on all the Country Christmas events, and to purchase tickets and accommodations, visit www.ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com.