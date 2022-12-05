Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Gaylord Opryland Resort: A Country Christmas 2022

We learn all about the holiday fun you can have at the resort
Posted at 11:51 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 12:51:12-05

Stefanie Ball from Gaylord Opryland Resort gave us an overview of A Country Christmas. For more information on all the A Country Christmas events, and to purchase tickets and accommodations, visit www.ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com. This segment is paid for by: Gaylord Opryland Resort

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018