Gerard's Paella Coming to Pilgrimage Festival

Chef Gerard Nebesky made Chicken and Sausage Paella and talked about the food options at the upcoming Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN. For hungry festival go-ers there will be lots of food options at the event including Gerard Paella. Go to https://pilgrimagefestival.com for more information.

Gerard’s Sonoma paella recipe

Chicken and sausage paella recipe for 2-4 People

Two small red pepper sliced into strips

Half large yellow onion diced

4-6 cloves rough chopped garlic

2 cups diced tomatoes

2 lemons wedged

1 cup peas or beans

Chopped Parsley

1 cup Olive oil

1 tablespoon Smoked paprika

S/P to taste

Pinch of 25-30 saffron threads

1 Nora chili

4 cups chicken stock

2 cups med grain rice

1-2 lbs chicken thigh bone in skin on.

1/2 lb sausage or / Spanish chorizo/ or andouille

Heat olive oil in 12-18 inch flat bottom frying pan

Add- 1 Nora chili and Red bell pepper strips ( lightly salted )and sauté til slightly colored . remove half of them and set aside. add garlic ,sliced chicken thigh, onion, salt, saffron , and smoked paprika. Sauté until chicken has some color on it and onions are translucent. Add diced tomatoes cook until syrupy( 4-6 min ). Add 4 cups of chicken stock bring to a boil and cook for 10 minutes. add rice. Jiggle the chicken around till all rice falls to the bottom cook for 10 minutes add fish . Reduce heat slightly while keeping it at a good simmer. As liquid gets absorbed add bell pepper, peas, and lemon

wedges. When it starts to sound like rice crispies crackling monitor heat as to not burn the rice. Test the rice from the top of the paella only. Total cook time for a should be no more than 25 minutes once rice is added. Finish with parsley.

