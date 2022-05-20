Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House made a German Chocolate Upside-Down Cake and a Tennessee Chocolate Almond Manhattan Cocktail. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

German Chocolate Upside Down Cake

1 ½ cups chopped pecans

1 (8 oz) pkg cream cheese, softened

½ cup (1 stick) butter, melted

1 box powdered sugar

1 egg white

1 cup flaked coconut

1 box German Chocolate cake mix

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Spray 13x9” pan with baking spray or grease & flour. Sprinkle pecans over the bottom of the pan. Combine cream cheese, melted butter, and powdered sugar and beat at a low speed in an electric mixer until creamy. Add egg white and coconut and mix until well combined. Set aside.

Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Pour half the cake batter into the prepared pan over the nuts. Take the coconut/cream cheese mixture and drop by spoonful evenly over the raw batter in the pan. Take the remaining batter and pour it over the coconut layer; it is okay if some of the coconut layer shows through.

Bake for 40-45 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the middle of cake comes out clean. Cool completely in the pan. Cut into squares and flip upside down to serve.

Jack’s Chocolate Almond Dessert Sipper

1 ½ oz Jack Daniel TN Whiskey

½ oz white crème de cacao

½ oz amaretto

In a small pitcher of ice stir together all ingredients. Hold back ice with the spoon and pour into small dessert glasses. Garnish with an almond.

Makes 2 cocktails.