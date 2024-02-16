Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Get a free workout at Frankie Pierce Park

TOTT Fullscreen.png
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
TOTT Fullscreen.png
Posted at 8:43 AM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 09:43:25-05

Tired of the expensive gym membership or the crowds? Just take a look around and you can find fitness for absolutely free, right in your city! One popular spot is located steps away from the State Capitol and fairly new to the city. It's called "Frankie Pierce Park" and it's the largest public green space in the area. There's something for everyone, any age. NewsChannel5's Nathan Wilburn and Casie Mason show you how to get fit for free!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018