Get a look inside Downtown Nashville's newest restaurant Lona!

Lona, the vibrant modern Mexican brand from globally acclaimed chefs Richard Sandoval and Pablo Salas, has officially opened in Downtown Nashville at the corner of Church Street and 4th Avenue North.

An award-winning Mexican concept with roots in Fort Lauderdale and Tampa, Florida, Lona has gained a reputation for its bold flavors, creative dishes, and lively atmosphere. The menu, crafted by award-winning Chefs Richard and Pablo, showcases vibrant, modern interpretations of Mexican cuisine inspired by their shared passion for bold, authentic flavors.

Heather sits down with Chef Sandoval and gets a preview of their delicious menu and drinks!

To book a reservation at Lona visit https://www.opentable.com/r/lona-by-chef-richard-sandoval-nashville

