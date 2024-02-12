Watch Now
Get a look inside Nashville's Black Business Coupon Book!

Talk of the Town
Posted at 7:49 AM, Feb 12, 2024
Rolled 4 Ever offers Ice Cream Crafting Classes and will show us how to practice rolling ice cream with our host!

This is the second year for the Nashville Black Business Coupon Book which offers over 75 of Nashville's finest black owned businesses.

To learn more about Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream visit: https://www.rolled4ever.com/

The coupon book can be purchased at www.creativesoulzprinting.com [creativesoulzprinting.com] or in the following retail stores: Kernel's Popcorn, Crown Love Beauty Supply, Scentsible Oils, Pink Glitter Thrift Boutique

