Get a look inside the new Kase x Noko restaurant in East Nashville

The owners of award-winning Noko in East Nashville have opened up a new omakase restaurant, Kase x Noko. Chef Jr. tells Heather his concept behind the intimate dining experience and why he wanted to open a sister restaurant. To make a reservation visit https://www.kasexnoko.com/
Posted
The owners of award-winning Noko in East Nashville have opened up a new omakase restaurant, Kase x Noko. Chef Jr. tells Heather his concept behind the intimate dining experience and why he wanted to open a sister restaurant. To make a reservation visit https://www.kasexnoko.com/
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.