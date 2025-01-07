Get a look inside the new Kase x Noko restaurant in East Nashville

Watch Now
The owners of award-winning Noko in East Nashville have opened up a new omakase restaurant, Kase x Noko. Chef Jr. tells Heather his concept behind the intimate dining experience and why he wanted to open a sister restaurant. To make a reservation visit https://www.kasexnoko.com/

