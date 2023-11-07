Get a preview of new venue Nashville Live! on 2nd Avenue

Nashville Live! is a new multi-level dining and event venue in downtown on 2nd Avenue. The bar now has two levels open to the public the DraftKings Sports & Social, and the PBR Cowboy Bar. Additional opening phases will be announced at a later date.

Nashville Live will host Titan's watch parties through the season and offer special codes for those betting on DraftKings for the game!

For more information on upcoming events visit

https://nashvillelivedowntown.com/events

Nashville Live!

128 2nd Ave N.

Nashville, TN 37201

PH: 615-467-6079

