Get a preview of the 34th annual Antique and Garden show

Todd Breyer, Garden Chair of the Antiques and Garden show talked about the importance of pollinators like butterflies and gave us a preview of the annual three-day antique and horticultural event.

The 34th Annual Antiques & Garden show returns to the Music City Center in downtown Nashville Friday, January 12 through Sunday, January 14.

The Antiques & Garden Show is one of the longest-running, largest and most prestigious antiques and horticultural events of its kind in the country. The event raises funds for two original beneficiaries, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens and Econ Charities.

For tickets and more information, go to https://antiquesandgardenshow.com/.

