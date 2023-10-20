Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Get a preview of the upcoming 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards

Jackie Patillo president of GMA Dove Awards gives us a preview
Posted at 12:11 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 13:11:55-04

Jackie Patillo president of the Gospel Music Association gave us a preview the 2023 Dove Awards show. The 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards is airing exclusively on TBN, Friday, October 20 at 7pm and 9pm. An encore presentation of the broadcast will air on TBN Friday, October 27 at 7pm and 9pm. Click HERE: https://doveawards.com/how-to-watch for all the ways to watch.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018