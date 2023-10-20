Get a preview of the upcoming 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards

Jackie Patillo president of the Gospel Music Association gave us a preview the 2023 Dove Awards show. The 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards is airing exclusively on TBN, Friday, October 20 at 7pm and 9pm. An encore presentation of the broadcast will air on TBN Friday, October 27 at 7pm and 9pm. Click HERE: https://doveawards.com/how-to-watch for all the ways to watch.

