Get a sneak peak inside the 2024 Home with Heart!

PaulWinegar Chief Operating Officer for Willow Brand Homes gave us a sneak peek inside the brand new 2024 Home with Heart.

Perfect as a gift to yourself or a loved one, Willow Branch Homes is for the third time raffling away a brand-new home to benefit young patients and families at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

This year’s home is in the luxury community of Greystone in Smyrna, Tennessee. The four-bedroom, three-bath home features two main level bedrooms, office space, a bonus room, and a generous two car garage with an estimated value of $600,000!

Raffle tickets are available starting Thursday, December 14 here: https://www.homewithheartraffle.com/. And new this year, ONE RAFFLE TICKET = THREE CHANCES TO WIN! Early Bird Prizes from ACE Hardware and Head Springs Depot are also available, so purchase your tickets by February 1, 2024, to be eligible to win all three prizes! 100% of ticket proceeds go directly to supporting patients and families at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. The winner of the Home with Heart will be selected on April 12, 2024.

