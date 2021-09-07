Get a Taste of Greece at the Nashville Greek Festival

Experience a taste of Greece at the 33rd annual Nashville Greek Festival, Friday, September 10 through Sunday, September 12 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4905 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220. This year's Festival is drive-thru ONLY. The Nashville Greek Festival will have both sweet and savory Greek cuisine. To see the Drive-thru menu, preorder baked goods, or for more information, visit https://www.nashvillegreekfestival.com/.

