Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Get a tour inside the "Home with Heart"

Rhori Johnston gives us a tour of the Home with Heart prize. You can enter the raffle for this brand-new house valued at $600,000!
Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 13:24:29-04

Rhori Johnston gives us a tour of the Home with Heart prize. You can enter the raffle for this brand-new house valued at $600,000! All ticket proceeds benefit patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. https://www.homewithheartraffle.com/
The drawing is April 12

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018