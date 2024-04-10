Get a tour inside the "Home with Heart"

Rhori Johnston gives us a tour of the Home with Heart prize. You can enter the raffle for this brand-new house valued at $600,000! All ticket proceeds benefit patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. https://www.homewithheartraffle.com/
The drawing is April 12
Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 13:24:29-04
Rhori Johnston gives us a tour of the Home with Heart prize. You can enter the raffle for this brand-new house valued at $600,000! All ticket proceeds benefit patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. https://www.homewithheartraffle.com/
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.