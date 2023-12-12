Get advice for what to get the men in your life from the Dad Squad at Tractor Supply

Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Posted at 1:21 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 14:21:40-05

Tractor Supply Co. “Dad Squad” member Charles Moon showed gift ideas for dad. Tractor Supply Company has launched the Tractor Supply Co. “Dad Squad,” a new service created to help holiday shoppers find the perfect gift for the toughest ones on their list. Go to www.tractorsupply.com/DadSquad to learn more on gift ideas for dad.

