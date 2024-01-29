Get cozy with a book and coffee at The Library Café in Germantown

Prev Next

Posted at 1:41 PM, Jan 29, 2024

Cozy up with a good book and a good latte at this new spot in Germantown. The Library Cafe is a bookshop and cafe that has all of the cozy feels of a book store plus a great selection of local coffee and pastries. to learn more or order a book visit their website at https://www.librarycafetn.com/ The Library Cafe is located at 1319 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208 Nashville, TN 37208 USA19 6th Avenue North,

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.