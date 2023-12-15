Watch Now
Get gift ideas for the stylish men in your life from The Commonwealth

Emmanuel LeGrair Founder of The Commonwealth showed gift ideas for men who like to dress with style.
Today’s gift ideas can be found here: Savas: www.ateliersavas.com, Oak + Ink: www.oakandinkpaper.com, Loyal Stricklin: www.loyalstricklin.com, Willie Taylor and Co.: www.willietaylor.co and, Weiss Watch Company: www.weisswatchcompany.com.

As a stylist, content creator and through his brand The Commonwealth, Emmanuel LeGrair curates’ events and experiences for the Nashville men's style community. Menswear pop-up events are held regularly in and around Nashville. To learn more, follow The Commonwealth on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/thecommonwealth_/.

