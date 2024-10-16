Watch Now
Get great deals at the Just Between Friends kids consignment sale this weekend!

A segment on Talk of the Town
Nashville’s Biggest Kids' Consignment Sale- Just Between Friends of Nashville Music City is happening this weekend at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

JBF Nashville hosts seasonal pop-up sales where you and your friends can save and make money on new or gently used kid’s clothes, toys, shoes, and equipment.

We know kids can get pricey and consignment sales are a great way to save 50-90% off retail on items their kids need and want, while supporting local families selling those items.

FALL 2024 | Public OCTOBER 18-20
Presale OCTOBER 17

The Fairgrounds Nashville (Expo 2)
401 Wingrove St., Nashville, TN 37203
For GPS use: 320 Wedgewood Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

