Get great deals on wedding and formal dresses this weekend at Goodwill

Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee is hosting their Wedding & Formal Gala later this month on March 23rd! This is one of their retail stores biggest events of the year offering wedding, bridesmaid, and formal gowns for big discounts. Several local bridal shops have donated gowns for this event.

Wedding gowns will be priced from $49.99 to $399.99. Bridesmaid and prom dresses will range from $19.99-$49.99.

All sales from this great event go toward Goodwill's mission of changing lives through education, training and employment, which we do by offering dozens of employment and training programs to community members for free. We have 13 Career Centers at our stores throughout middle and west Tennessee that are staffed with career coaches who help with one on one job coaching. The event is March 23 at the Rivergate Goodwill store, 2101 Gallatin Road in Madison from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m

https://giveit2goodwill.org/gala/

