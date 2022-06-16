Get Half-Price Admission at Nashville's Favorite Attractions

Ms. Cheap and Eric Melcher from WeGo Public Transit took us on a city bus ride to learn about WeGoCation, a new program offering discounts at local attractions when you show your WeGo Quick Ticket. Now through August 15, show your WeGo Quick Ticket at the Nashville Zoo, the National Museum of African American Music, the Frist Art Museum, and the Country Music Hall of Fame to receive 50% off your admission price. You can also get half price entrees at Bavarian Bierhaus at Opry Mills with your Quick Ticket. For more information on WeGo Quick Ticket, visit https://www.quicktickettn.com/. For more information on WeGoCation, visit https://www.wegotransit.com/wegocation/. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.