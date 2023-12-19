Get Hooked on Science with holiday experiments with Jason Lindsey
Jason Lindsey aka “Mr. Science” showed holiday-themed science experiments parents can do with their children.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 13:40:00-05
For more science experiments that make learning fun, visit https://www.hookedonscience.org/. Connect with Jason Lindsey with Hooked on Science at https://linktr.ee/MrScience.
