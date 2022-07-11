Get Items from the Closet of Nashville Celebrities

Bonnie Kirby the founder of Well Dressed Nashville showed some of the items featured in their Brian and Brittany Kelley online closet sale happening in July. This fall Well Dressed Nashville will host its first ever handbag and accessory sale, which will be in person. Find more details at www.welldressednashville.com. Follow @welldressednashville on Instagram to sign up for text updates to get the first chance at VIP access to all their events. Well Dressed Nashville is an online resale for Nashville’s top celebrities and influential women giving you the opportunity to shop the best closets in town. A portion of proceeds from Well Dressed Nashville go to benefit Tennessee Kids Belong to help foster families in Tennessee.