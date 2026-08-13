Get major discounts on local boutiques this weekend at Fashion for a Fraction!

For one day only, Saturday, August 15, 15+ local boutiques will gather at the The Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall for the ultimate back-to-school shopping event—offering up to 75% off retail prices BOGO deals, $10–$15 racks, and steep markdowns to help you start the school year in style.

Shop the sales from 11am-2pm or upgrade to VIP for early access at 10am, a complimentary tote bag and more!

General Admission (11 a.m. entry):

Enjoy full access to all boutique vendors and exclusive event-only discount



VIP Admission (10 a.m. early entry):



Get in one hour before the general public to beat the crowds and shop first.

VIP guests also receive a complimentary tote bag filled with gifts from participating sponsors.

https://www.bigtickets.com/events/fwp/fashionforafractionsummer2026