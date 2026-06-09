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Get ready for a major crossover event with the cast of “Beyond the Gates” and “The Young and the Restless” 

Beyond the Gates Y&amp;R crossover event
Beyond the Gates Y&R crossover event
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The landmark CBS daytime crossover event between “Beyond the Gates” and “The Young and the Restless” is set to air beginning Tuesday, June 9 through Friday, June 12 on “Beyond the Gates.”
Heather and Lelan chat with BTG’s Brandon Claybon (“Martin Richardson”) and Daytime Emmy-winner Susan Walters (“Diane Jenkins Aboott”) from Y&R about the special episodes!

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