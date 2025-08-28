Get ready for a weekend full of action-packed volleyball at Bridgestone Arena!

The inaugural Broadway Block Party women's college volleyball tournament will take place August 31, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena!

Packed with volleyball fans from across the county, Bridgestone Arena will feature concourse activations such as the Regions photo booth, Glam Up hair braiding, a virtual reality Tennessee Titans experience and more. These interactive fan experiences are made possible by the collaborative efforts of the Nashville Sports Council, ESPN Events and Sprouts Farmers Market as title sponsor.

The Nashville Sports Council has also partnered with Carter Vintage Guitars [cartervintage.com], Music City’s legendary vintage guitar destination, to present each head coach with a wrapped guitar ahead of the tournament as a token of appreciation and Southern hospitality for teams to take back to campus.

FIRST MATCHUP:Nebraska Cornhuskers, five-time national champions with new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly Kentucky Wildcats, defending SEC conference champions, led by Big Ten kill leader Eva Hudson

SECOND MATCHUP: Purdue Boilermakers, 2024 NCAA regional semifinalists Tennessee Lady Vols, 2023 NCAA regional semifinalists for the first time since 2005

THIRD MATCHUP: Illinois Fighting Illini, coming off their 28th NCAA tournament appearance

Vanderbilt Commodores, opening their historic inaugural season in their hometown

https://www.nashvillesports.com/broadway-block-party