Get ready for PumpkinFest in Franklin this weekend!

Pumpkin Fest is the perfect fall event to enjoy with the entire family! Tyrus Sturgis and Will Clark from the Heritage Foundation join us this morning with all of the details.

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 39th Annual PumpkinFest presented by Atmos Energy is Middle Tennessee’s largest family Fall festival that returns on Saturday, October 26, 2024. With more than 115,000 people in attendance in 2023, the festival stretches along Main Street and its side avenues in downtown Franklin and offers tons of festive fun for people of all ages!

https://williamsonheritage.org/events/pumpkinfest/