Get ready for Raid the Cage season 2 on CBS!

Get in. Get out. Get rich! Strategy, teamwork and nerve are key to winning big in RAID THE CAGE. In each episode, two teams of two face off to grab-and-go prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close. Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes ranging from cool trips to electronics and even a new car! After three lively rounds, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they grabbed and plays the final round to try and “Beat the Cage” for the biggest prizes of the night. Catch Raid the Cage every Wednesday night on CBS!

