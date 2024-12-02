Get ready for the 39th annual Donelson Hermitage Christmas Parade this weekend

Lelan, Heather, and Cole will be the Grand Marshals of the Donelson Hermitage Christmas parade this weekend! The Donelson Chamber of Commerce join us to tell us about all the fun you can have with the family this weekend Saturday!

Saturday Dec 7, 2024

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM CST

Staging or Line up is from 11:30-12:30

The Parade starts at 2:00

It concludes by approximately 3:00

Route: The Parade starts at the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and Donelson Pike and marches North on Donelson Pike into the Donelson Station WeGo Star/RTA parking lot (behind Fifty Forward).

Spectators: Spectators should be on either side of Donelson Pike between Elm Hill Pike and Fifty Forward/Donelson Bowl.

For more information visit https://business.donelsonhermitagechamber.com/events/details/39th-annual-christmas-parade-2265

