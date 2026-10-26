Get ready for the 7th annual Fit Crawl 2 Fight Breast Cancer!

October is breast cancer awareness month! You can get a mammogram on site at the 7th annual Fit Crawl 2 Fight Breast Cancer!

On Saturday, October 31st, from 8 am – 12 pm, the fitness community will come together to participate for a fun morning of events to support the fight against breast cancer through the American Cancer Society.

1. 🏅Field Day registration: $25 per participant (13 years and up), hosted by Just Play Entertainment and Forever Field Day (Sign up link: Join Forever Field Day/ Fit Crawl by Nashville Fit [sweatpals.com])

2. 🩷 Onsite Mammograms by @ascensionsaintthomas (Sign-up Link [healthcare.ascension.org]). Please share this flyer/ sign up link with your clients as we have 16 slots for the mammograms. Please note: patients must sign up in advance to clear insurance and/ or if a patient does not have insurance, they will have to qualify financially for Saint Thomas’ grant which will cover the cost of the mammogram.

3. 🛍️ Local vendors - We are looking for as many Vendors, Studios, Wellness Brands, Non-Profits, Media, Entertainment + Local Businesses to showcase their brand and provide family-friendly, interactive activities. We ask for a donation of any amount to the American Cancer Society to set up a table, as we are trying to raise money for the American Cancer Society with a target of $10,000 (you may also sign up for higher sponsorship amounts as well). Please fill out the following form: Friends of Fit Crawl 2 Fight Breast Cancer [docs.google.com]

https://www.fitcrawl2fightbreastcancer.com/