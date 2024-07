Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye are three of the voices that defined country music in the 90's, and now they're joining forces for the Roots and Boots tour heading to the Ryman Auditorium!

Lelan talks to Aaron about the show and what fans can expect! The Roots and Boots tour heads to Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, July 31st at 7:30 PM!