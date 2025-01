Spice up your life during the Nashville Scene’s 9th Annual Hot Chicken Week! For one week only, dozens of the city’s favorite restaurants will offer $8 hot chicken specials. Eaters can dine out and indulge on the famous dish that keeps foodies clucking all year long — then vote on their favorite dish of the week to help name the Best Hot Chicken in town and win prizes via our viral social media contests.

More info can be found on our website here [fwpublishingevents.com].