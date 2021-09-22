Get Ready for the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Kevin talked about what to expect at this year’s Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival returns for its seventh year Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Rd. in Franklin, TN. It's a two-day celebration of art, culture, and diverse music. Doors open 11am Saturday and 10am Sunday with the 200-acre property hosting 50+ acts across five stages. Headlining acts include The Black Keys, Dave Matthews Band, Maren Morris and many more. For more information log on to https://pilgrimagefestival.com/.