Get ready sluthers! Mistletoe Murders kicks off Hallmark's holiday fun tonight!

Sarah Drew stars in the series Mistletoe Murders airing tonight on Hallmark that kicks off the network's Countdown to Christmas!

Sarah plays Emily Lane in the series who is a good-natured Christmas shop owner with a secret past. When local murders begin to pop up in Fletcher’s Grove, Emily can’t help but to use her unique talents from her past life to help solve murders that affect people in her new life. She crosses paths with Detective Sam Wilner who she starts to make a connection with, until he comes to learn there is more to Emily than meets the eye. Peter Mooney also stars in the show alongside Sarah.

You can catch Mistletoe Murders tonight on Hallmark at 8/7c

To learn more visit https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/mistletoe-murders