Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Get ready to dance with Nashville Dance Fest!

Nashville Area Country Dance Festival to Become the Destination Event for Country Dance Enthusiasts from Around the World!
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 13:45:04-05

Nashville Area Country Dance Festival to Become the Destination Event for Country Dance Enthusiasts from Around the World! Co-founders Taylor Winston and Adia Nuno are teaching us how to dance ahead of the festival.

Nashville Dance Fest will take place January 26 - 28, 2024 in Nashville and Murfreesboro, TN.

Friday at Nashville Palace, Nashville, TN Julia Cole and Teddy Robb
Saturday & Sunday - Williamson Family Farm, Murfreesboro, TN
Saturday: Jon Langston, Tyler Braden, and Cody Bradley
Sunday: Bryan Martin, Tigirlily Gold, and Kaleb Sanders

For more information visit NashvilleDanceFest.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018