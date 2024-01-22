Get ready to dance with Nashville Dance Fest!

Nashville Area Country Dance Festival to Become the Destination Event for Country Dance Enthusiasts from Around the World! Co-founders Taylor Winston and Adia Nuno are teaching us how to dance ahead of the festival.
Nashville Dance Fest will take place January 26 - 28, 2024 in Nashville and Murfreesboro, TN.
Friday at Nashville Palace, Nashville, TN Julia Cole and Teddy Robb
Saturday & Sunday - Williamson Family Farm, Murfreesboro, TN
Saturday: Jon Langston, Tyler Braden, and Cody Bradley
Sunday: Bryan Martin, Tigirlily Gold, and Kaleb Sanders
For more information visit NashvilleDanceFest.com