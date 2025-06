This is the 9th annual Jazz Fest celebrating African American Music month! JAZZY 88 WFSK is Nashville's only jazz station for the last 52 years!

The event is free and open to the public and family-friendly.

The festival is June 28th from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the Fisk University Campus Grove

To learn more abotu JAZZY 88 WFSK visit http://www.wfskfm.org/