Get Several Meals Out of This One Dish

Big Al from Big Al's Deli shares a great recipe with us
Posted at 11:41 AM, Aug 12, 2021
Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli made Banana Roasted Pork Loin and showed how you can get several meals out of it. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information call (615) 242-8118.

BANANA ROASTED PORK LOIN

Ingredients

3 to 4lb pork loin

4 ounces minced garlic

1 tbsp ground allspice

2 tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

6 oz dark brown sugar

6 to 8 medium whole bananas

1 cup water

13 x 9 baking pan

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl combine all ingredients, excluding water.

Mash bananas with the seasonings until bananas are pulverized.

Place pork loin in baking pan fat-side up and spread banana mixture on top of pork loin.

Pour water into the pan and cover the pan with aluminum foil.

Bake for half an hour and remove the foil and spread the mixture back onto pork loin.

Bake uncovered for half an hour and let the banana roasted pork loin roast for 15 minutes before slicing.

