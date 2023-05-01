Watch Now
Get Sun Kissed Skin with the Help of Makeup

We get tips from Justine DiVanna
Posted at 11:59 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 12:59:06-04

Celebrity makeup artist Justine DiVanna showed how to get glowing, sun-kissed skin using makeup. For more makeup or skincare tips, visit https://www.justinedivanna.com/ and follow @JustineDivanna on all social platforms. For skincare and beauty services, you can find Justine at Elite Laser and Skincare, a one-stop beauty shop offering microblading, lash lifts, tints, lash extensions, filler, Botox, facials, makeup and more. Elite Laser and Skincare is located at 4765 Andrew Jackson Pkwy, Nashville, TN 37076.

