J Street Korean BBQ in Hendersonville will stop by to make one of their signature dishes called Bulgogi.

Bulgogi

2 pounds thinly sliced ribeye

6 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons water

4 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons rice wine or mirin

2 tablespoons sesame oil

4 tablespoons grated Asian pear

1/8 teaspoon pepper

For 4 servingsSsamjang sauce

1 cup soy bean paste

1/2 cup gochujang paste

1/4 cup sprite

J Street Korean Grill and Bar - 261 Indian Lake Blvd Suite 350, Hendersonville, TN 37075