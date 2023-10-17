Get the Recipe for Hanky Pankies

Cookbook author Sallie Swor made Hanky Pankies, a tasty appetizer or tailgate snack. For more of Sallie’s recipes and cookbook information, visit her blog, www.TheDeerOne.com/wordpress.

Tailgate Hanky Pankies

Ingredients

I lb breakfast sausage

1 can Rotel

1 package cream cheese

2 cans flaky biscuits (I like Pillsbury)

Jalapeno for topping is optional.

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Crumble and brown sausage in a skillet and stir in undrained Rotel.

Add cream cheese to melt.

Split each biscuit in half and then cut both circles in half. (One biscuit makes dough for 4 Hanky Pankies.)

Spray a mini muffin tin with cooking spray and push one biscuit piece in each tin.

Add a tablespoon of sausage mixture to each biscuit and bake 10-12 minutes until golden brown.

Top with a jalapeno slice if desired.