The How to Buy a House Class is a free, in-person class that breaks down the home-buying process and empowers you to take the leap. The class provides the assets needed to simplify the process so that buying a first home can be as exciting and enjoyable as it’s meant to be. For more information and upcoming classes, visit https://www.howtobuyahouseclass.com/.
Get tips and tricks for first time home buyers with a free "How To Buy A House Class"
Posted at 4:28 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 17:28:28-05
