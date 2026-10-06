Get to Know KPOP Group One Pact

As Nashville is Music City, there is space for all types of styles and sounds here! Producer Brittany has started a social media series where she is discovering the hidden world of KPOP and Korean culture across Tennessee, in hopes of highlighting to more KPOP artists that there is a community of fans here waiting for them to come and visit!

Recently, Brittany had the incredible opportunity to interview KPOP boy group, One Pact, and talked with them about their hobbies, habits, music, touring, and much more! They even share how they feel about adding a little country sound to their music, and Brittany puts her Korean to the test.

You can watch the full interview here.

Check out their new single, "Tuned In" - ONE PACT - TUNED IN

And be sure to follow One Pact over on Instagram @0nepact and on TikTok @0nepact