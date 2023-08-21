Get Your Pet's Picture on a Beer Bottle

Kenneth Tallier from the Nashville Humane Association gave us details on the 2023 Tailgate Brewery Adoption Ale contest. Monday, August 21 is your final day to submit a photo of your pet (dog or cat) as a nominee to be featured on the wrapper of the 2023 TailGate Brewery Adoption Ale. It’s a special limited-edition brew by the beer wizards at TailGate Brewery. Entering your pet is a $20 donation to Nashville Humane. Then, starting Tuesday, August 22, you, your friends, and everyone who loves your pet’s photo will be allowed to vote for their favorite submission until Sunday, September 17. Each vote is a $1 donation to Nashville Humane. To vote for your favorite pet, visit https://www.gogophotocontest.com/nhaadoptionalecontest.

