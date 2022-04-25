Get Your Picture with the World Series Trophy

The World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist will travel throughout Braves Country through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.

April 26- Noon

Country Music Hall of Fame – Nashville, TN

April 26 -4pm

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville Predators Hockey – Nashville, TN

April 29 -3:30pm

Vanderbilt Baseball at Hawkins Field – Nashville, TN

April 30- Noon

Academy Sports + Outdoors – Franklin, TN