Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Get your tickets for the Fashion for a Fraction boutique warehouse sale!

Talk of the Town
Posted

Fashion for a Fraction returns to the Factory at Franklin for two boutique warehouse sales in 2025! The sale will bring together a curated list of local designer boutiques in one location where shoppers have access to clearance discount sales, mimosas, light bites and more. Boutiques offer deeply discounted clothing, accessories and more for a shopping day extravaganza.
More info can be found on our website here [fwpublishingevents.com].

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes