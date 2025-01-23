Get your tickets for the Fashion for a Fraction boutique warehouse sale!

Fashion for a Fraction returns to the Factory at Franklin for two boutique warehouse sales in 2025! The sale will bring together a curated list of local designer boutiques in one location where shoppers have access to clearance discount sales, mimosas, light bites and more. Boutiques offer deeply discounted clothing, accessories and more for a shopping day extravaganza.

More info can be found on our website here [fwpublishingevents.com].

