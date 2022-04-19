Watch
Getting Glammed Up for Weddings & Parties

We get some tips and tricks from Celebrity Hair and Make-Up Artist Kaylee Wilson.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 14:28:40-04

After 2 years of virtual events - weddings, fundraisers and parties are back in full swing! Get hair and makeup tips to help you look your best as you dust off the sequins and step out to celebrate! Kaylee Wilson is helping us get back in style. For more of Kaylee's beauty tips go to https://www.honeyguidebeauty.com/ and follow her on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/honeyguide.house/. Family & Children's Service Neon Nights at the Disco “fun-raiser” is taking place on Friday, April 29th. The event will include food, signature cocktails, a costume contest, and disco dancing to legendary local disco-funk bank, Delicious.

