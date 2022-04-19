Getting Glammed Up for Weddings & Parties

After 2 years of virtual events - weddings, fundraisers and parties are back in full swing! Get hair and makeup tips to help you look your best as you dust off the sequins and step out to celebrate! Kaylee Wilson is helping us get back in style. For more of Kaylee's beauty tips go to https://www.honeyguidebeauty.com/ and follow her on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/honeyguide.house/. Family & Children's Service Neon Nights at the Disco “fun-raiser” is taking place on Friday, April 29th. The event will include food, signature cocktails, a costume contest, and disco dancing to legendary local disco-funk bank, Delicious.