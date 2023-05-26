Getting Healthy After 50 with Zane Griggs

Fitness expert and author Zane Griggs talked about how to maintain and build muscle, bone mass and reverse metabolic diseases with healthy lifestyle choices. Zane’s latest book "Kicking Ass After 50: The Guide to Optimal Health for Men Fifty and Over " is directed at the 50+ crowd. It's written for men but it's helpful for women also. You can get more information at www.Zanegriggs.com.
Posted at 11:38 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 12:38:23-04
