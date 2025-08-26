Getting in the Ring with Music City Pro Wrestling

School is BACK in session and we're getting a lesson on how music city pro wrestling is promoting diversity and inclusivity within the wrestling community at their upcoming event. Founder, Jermaine "Se7en" Alston, along with Flynn Hendrix, Zack Kennedy Harris, and Conji Baird sit down with Lelan to chat about the upcoming events and more!

ABOUT MUSIC CITY PRO WRESTLING:

As a minority-owned independent pro wrestling company, MCPW is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusivity within the wrestling community. We believe that our story, along with the stories of the talented athletes and creators involved, would resonate deeply with your audience.

MCPW aims to provide a platform for underrepresented voices in the sport, showcasing not only thrilling athletic performances but also the personal journeys of our wrestlers. Our events are designed to bring the community together while celebrating the rich tapestry of Nashville's artistic scene.

