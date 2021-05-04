Getting Kids Outdoors

Mary Kay Carson talked about why it is important for kids to spend time outdoors in nature and activities that will inspire them to get outside and explore the world. Hey Kids, Let’s Go Outside! the interactive, skill-building book series that encourages children to explore the world is available on www.Amazon.com. For more information, go to www.marykaycarson.com and follow @marykaycarson on Instagram and Twitter.
Posted at 12:55 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 13:55:33-04
