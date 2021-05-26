Getting Kids Reading this Summer

Ainsley Arment talked about the Wild + Free Book Club, a collection of creative activities, games, food and decoration ideas for parents, educators and caregivers, inspired by beloved classic novels. The new book, Wild + Free Book Club, is available now, and for more information on the Wild + Free podcast and online community, visit www.bewildandfree.org.
Posted at 12:46 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 13:46:40-04
