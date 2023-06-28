Getting Ready for Let Freedom Sing!

Deana Ivey from the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp told us about all the fun things you can do during "Let Freedom Sing!", Nashville's annual July 4th celebration. Visit www.musiccity.com for more information. Join us on Tuesday, July 4th on NewsChannel5 at 9pm when Rhori Johnston and Carrie Sharp will be LIVE at Ascend Amphitheater to bring Nashville's "Let Freedom Sing" party to you in the comfort of your home. We’ll take you behind the scenes and onto the main stage as the Nashville Symphony plays along to one of the biggest fireworks displays in the country.

